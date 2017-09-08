Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, September 8, 2017

Congressman Kind Introduces bill to sssist Wisconsin schools in making needed Improvements

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently introduced the bipartisan Investing in 21st Century Schools Act, which renews a program that assists eligible Wisconsin schools with accessing funds to make needed improvements. 

These improvements could range from building a new curriculum to upgrading the facilities in order to give students the tools they need to get jobs.

“One of the smartest investments we can make is in providing a high-quality education for young Wisconsinites. Funds are tight for many of our rural schools which leads them to have difficulty getting the new tools and resources they need to help our students get the best education they can. This Investing in 21st Century Schools Act helps level the playing field for students in rural and underserved schools by providing access to funds to help expand education programs, purchase new technology, and upgrade facilities,” Rep. Kind stated.

This bill would extend the Qualified Zone Activity Bonds program for schools. This bond program provides 10-25 year loans that the federal government pays interest on. Loans may be used for facilities renovation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, equipment, curriculum development, or teacher training. Because the federal government provides the interest payment, the district then is typically only responsible for repaying the value of the bond.

