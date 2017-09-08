Congressman Kind Introduces bill to sssist Wisconsin schools in making needed Improvements

These improvements could range from building a new curriculum to upgrading the facilities in order to give students the tools they need to get jobs.
“One of the smartest investments we can make is in providing a high-quality education for young Wisconsinites. Funds are tight for many of our rural schools which leads them to have difficulty getting the new tools and resources they need to help our students get the best education they can. This Investing in 21st Century Schools Act helps level the playing field for students in rural and underserved schools by providing access to funds to help expand education programs, purchase new technology, and upgrade facilities,” Rep. Kind stated.