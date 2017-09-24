Congressman Kind Applauds Small Business Administration’s disaster declaration for western & central Wisconsin

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind applauded the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) recent disaster declaration for the state of Wisconsin. By taking this action, the SBA will provide low-interest loans to help residents and businesses rebuild after July’s severe weather.
“I applaud the Small Business Administration’s attention to this matter and timely action. Today’s action by SBA will help provide needed low-interest loans to help Wisconsin residents and businesses rebuild following last month’s severe storms,” said Rep. Kind. “I also want to applaud and thank all the local lenders who prior to this action stepped up to get loans out to flood victims. I look forward to continuing to working with SBA, state officials, and local officials to ensure local residents and businesses are aware that these loans are available to them.”
Last week Rep. Kind wrote a letter to the SBA requesting they take immediate action to work with the State of Wisconsin and provide funding to help western Wisconsin communities rebuild after July’s severe weather.
SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters. SBA disaster loans can be used to repair or replace the following items damaged or destroyed in a declared disaster: real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, and inventory and business assets.
The loans will be offered to individuals and small businesses in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, Monroe and Vernon counties.