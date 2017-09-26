Concerns on city employee health care costs come up at Prescott City Council meeting

The current proposal put forth by the committee for the 2018 budget for city employees includes an increase in premiums of 9.3 percent and deductibles going from $3,500 to $3,600 for single persons and from $7,000 to $7,200 for family coverage and deductible exposure of $350 for singles and $700 for families. They also recommended a 1.6 percent wage increase for city employees.
“I look around town and I see all these help wanted signs and I worry we may lose good employees to the private sector,” Seipel said. “I’m curious if we ever have based our health insurance rates similar to that of local businesses?”
City Administrator Jayne Brand responded that health care rates are largely based in comparison to other municipalities rather than to private businesses given the different nature of employment between the public and private sector.