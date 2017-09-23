Cardinal grdders play hard but it's not enough against No. 2 Osceola

PHS was driving, at the Osceola 39-yard line, when Osceola's Colter White intercepted a pass and returned it 75 yards down the far sideline from the bleachers for a touchdown. Osceola led 17-7 at halftime.
Prescott had stopped Osceola's first drive in the second half and had the ball on its own 18-yard line. But a fumble gave the ball to the Chiefs which they converted into points on a five-yard TD run by Jack Feldt. OHS added another touchdown in the third quarter to go in front 31-7.
Prescott's initial lead came on its opening drive of the game. Joe Roosen scored on a run of 18 yards. Teammate Ethan Luksich scored the last TD of the game on a four-yard run as Prescott capitalized on an Osceola fumble in the fourth quarter.
PHS drops to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals have their Homecoming game next Friday at 7 p.m. at Laney Field vs. Baldwin-Woodville.
|Prescott's Joe Roosen with one of his extra-point kicks.