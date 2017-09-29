Accident in Trimbelle Township causes injuries

TRIMBELLE - A two-vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of 750th St. and 450th Ave. in Trimbelle Township at 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday.
A GMC pickup truck operated by Brian O'Connell, age 68 of rural Ellsworth, was traveling westbound on 450th Ave. A Pontiac passenger car operated by Christopher Kelley, age 24 of Hager City, was traveling northbound on 750th St. and reportedly failed to stop at the Stop sign. The two vehicles collided causing the O'Connell vehicle to leave the roadway, overturn and come to rest at the edge of the cornfield in the northwest corner of the intersection. The Kelley vehicle came to rest in the cornfield as well.
O'Connell and his occupant, Kristie O'Connell, age 67, as well as Kelley, were transported by ground ambulance to Mayo Red Wing for non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Ellsworth Area Fire, Ambulance & Paramedics.