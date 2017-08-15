WIAA to move forward with shot clocks for basketball in 2019-20

The vote took place during the Board of Control's most recent meeting held last week Friday, Aug. 11.
In other action, the Board gave its approval to the new appointments to the 2017-18 Coaches Advisory Committees, editorial modifications to the 2017-18 Media Policies Guide and updates to the Administrative Staff Handbook. In addition, approval was granted for the annual renewal of the Association’s membership in the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The Board conducted its 2017-18 officer elections. Eric Coleman, student services supervisor of Milwaukee Public Schools, will serve as the president-elect. Steve Knecht, principal at Kenosha Tremper High School, was elected to the role of treasurer. In addition, Dennis Birr, district administrator in the New Lisbon School District, and Dave Steavpack, director of athletics at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, were introduced as new members of the Board. Scott Winch, district administrator in the Stratford School District, presided over the first meeting of the board for the 2017-18 school year.
Among the topics shared in the executive staff reports to the Board were the New Athletic Directors Workshop and the State Summer Baseball Tournament. Other topics discussed were the agenda for the 2017 Area Meetings in September and a review of the NFHS Summer Meetings. The Board also received a liaison reports from John Ashley of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Peggy Seegers-Braun of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.