Weekend car-motorcycle accident in Oake Grove Twp. injures one

Scene investigation determined that Scott Anderson, 57 from St. Paul, Minn. was operating a 1987 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Northbound on Hwy 35 near 1220th Street, when he failed to navigate a curve and entered the south bound lane striking a 2013 GMC Acadia being driven by Erin Kochendorfer, 37 of Bloomington, Minn.. Both Erin and her passenger Daniel Truttman, 45 of Hager City were uninjured in the crash. Mr. Anderson was transported from the scene with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls Emergency Medical Services, Prescott Fire Department, and the Prescott Police Department during this incident.