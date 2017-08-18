Upcoming meetings and events in Prescott area, including blood drive on Monday at Joy Lutheran Church

August immunization clinic in Pierce County
The Pierce County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic in Ellsworth -on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Health Department at 412 W. Kinne Street in the Pierce County Office Building.
Due to changes in the Vaccine For Children’s program, Pierce County Health Department can only vaccinate the following groups of children. Children through 18 years of age who are: Medicaid eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native or have insurance that does not cover vaccinations. Some adult vaccinations are available for a fee. Call for information. If you have questions or want to make an appointment, please call the Health Department at 715-273-6755.
18th annual Broad St. Bar and Grill Hog Roast
The 18th annual Broad St. Bar and Grill’s Hog Roast to benefit the Prescott Fastpitch Association will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 2 p.m.
Pork sandwiches, waptui and other drink specials will be available all day. There will be a bean-bag toss tournament, pick-a-cork- contest, karaoke and a meat raffle.
For more information contact the Broad Street Bar and Grill at (715) 262-3880.
Scotty Run 2017 from No Name Saloon on Aug. 19
A motorcycle ride to benefit local veterans, Scotty Run, will start from and end at from the No Name Saloon in Prescott at 114 N. Broad St. on Aug. 19.
The run is sponsored by HOOAH (Helping Out Our American Heros), an organization to support forward deployed servicemen and women, their families and all returning veterans. Registration for the ride begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per person. There will be food, live music and a raffle at the end of the ride. For more information contact Scott at (651) 295-9842.
Local Bar Association Offers Free Legal Clinic
ELLSWORTH - The State Bar of Wisconsin Volunteer Lawyers Program and the St. Croix Valley Bar Association are sponsoring a free legal clinic for the purpose of providing general legal information to members of the community.
The free legal clinic will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pierce County EOC Room (next to Pierce County Sheriff’s main office). The St. Croix Valley Bar Association will have attorneys on hand to meet with individuals for approximately 10 to 15 minutes to provide general information in the following areas of law: family law, landlord/tenant and small claims, criminal/traffic, estate planning/elder law/probate, real estate, business law, and bankruptcy. For more information, contact Pierce County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office at (715) 273-3531 or Phil Helgeson at Heywood, Cari & Anderson, S.C. at (715) 262-5551.
Blood donations urgently needed in the final weeks of summer
RIVER FALLS – The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage with four upcoming blood drives in Pierce County.
Four blood drives will take place in Pierce County later this month. They are in Ellsworth on Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at Zion Covenant Church, 210 N. Beluah St.; Aug. 31 in Elmwood at the Elmwood Auditorium at 323 W. Winter Ave. from noon until 6 p.m.; Aug. 21 in Prescott from 1-6 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church at 1435 St. Croix St. and Aug. 23 in River Falls at River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St. from noon until 6 p.m.
In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days. As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™.*
The blood drive at Joy Lutheran Church on Monday, Aug. 21 is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and will run from 1-6 p.m.