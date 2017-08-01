Two vehicle accidents last Saturday cause injuries in Pierce County

At 11:19 am, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle accident on CTH CC near CTH S. The investigation showed a south bound motorcycle driven by Michael Przybylski, 60, from Deerwood, Minn. lost control, entered the east ditch and overturned. His passenger, Suzanne Przybylski, 60, was uninjured in the crash. Mr. Przybylski was transported from the scene by Maiden Rock Ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The accident is still under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
On Saturday, July 29th, 2017 at 9:15 P.M. the Pierce County Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 63 at 690th Avenue in the Township of Martell.
Scene investigation determined that a 2017 Ford Escape operated by Tara A. Bauer, 37 of Ellsworth was traveling east on 690th Avenue toward U.S. Highway 63. Ms. Bauer proceeded through a stop sign and struck a northbound 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Donald W. Simonson, 65 with passenger Debra B. Simonson, 63 both of Eau Claire.
Mr. Simonson was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Mrs. Simonson was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with minor injuries. Ms. Bauer was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital with minor injuries and placed under arrest for suspicion of OWI. This crash is still under investigation.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ellsworth Police Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, and the Baldwin Area Ambulance Service.