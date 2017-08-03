Traffic fatalities on Wisconsin roads take a deadly turn for the worse

MADISON - July was the deadliest month on Wisconsin roads this year, prompting transportation safety officials to issue a "call to action" urging all motorists to be safe/responsible
The 66 people who died in Wisconsin traffic crashes in July make it the
deadliest month on state roadways so far this year, prompting officials
with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to issue a
special call to all motorists: buckle-up, slow down, be sober and alert
behind the wheel every day - every trip.
"Through law enforcement and public education, we're doing everything we
can to urge motorists to travel safely and responsibly," said David
Pabst, Director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "But in the
end, it's the responsibility of every driver and passenger to do their
part to prevent needless tragedies along our roadways."
Traffic fatalities last month were three more compared to July of last
year, and 11 more than the five-year average for July. Wisconsin's
safest July was in 2015 with 39 fatalities and the deadliest occurred in
1966 and 1971 with 140 fatalities. Through the first seven months of
the year, a preliminary total of 338 people died along Wisconsin
roadways, surpassing the 335 people killed over the same period last
year. Wisconsin traffic fatalities through July include 192 car and
truck drivers, 59 passengers, 45 motorcyclists and 38 pedestrians.
The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from August 18
through Labor Day will put more officers on the roads for longer hours
looking for impaired drivers and other traffic law violators. "While
impaired driving remains a serious concern across Wisconsin, other
common traffic law violations like speeding and distracted driving are
equally dangerous and deadly," Pabst said.