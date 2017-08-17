Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Suspect arrested in Prescott stabbing, victim in hospital

Dennis Allen Frank, 66, of Prescott, was arrested for reportedly stabbing a female resident of an apartment complex on Pine St. in Prescott Tuesday evening.

Prescott Police along with EMT personnel from River Falls EMS - Prescott Station were at the scene of the Camelot Apartments. They found the victim with a severe laceration to the neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Frank was at the scene and after further investigation he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm with a weapon, intent to cause bodily harm and obstructing or resisting an officer.
