Suspect arrested in Prescott stabbing, victim in hospital

Dennis Allen Frank, 66, of Prescott, was arrested for reportedly stabbing a female resident of an apartment complex on Pine St. in Prescott Tuesday evening.
Prescott Police along with EMT personnel from River Falls EMS - Prescott Station were at the scene of the Camelot Apartments. They found the victim with a severe laceration to the neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital.
Frank was at the scene and after further investigation he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm with a weapon, intent to
cause bodily harm and obstructing or resisting an officer.