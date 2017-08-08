Smith to step down as PHS football coach, Haglund to take over

Matt Smith will step down as head football coach at Prescott High School to focus on his duties as the school's Assistant Principal and Activities Director.
Assistant Coach Kevin Haglund will move up to be the interim head coach for the 2017 season, which begins on Aug. 18 vs. Rhinelander at Laney Field at 7 p.m. The Cardinal also has a scrimmage on Friday at Osceola.
Smith had been head coach since 2011 and had been an assistant throughout the aughts. He was hired to be the PHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director last week during a special school board meeting.
Smith is still PHS head softball coach but he said he'll make a decision on continuing on in the future.