Rep. Ron Kind Introduces legislation to protect neotropical migratory birds

LA CROSSE – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third District in Wisconsin recently introduced the Migratory Birds of the Americas Conservation Act, which funds habitat protection, education, researching, and monitoring to provide long-term protection of neotropical migratory birds.
“Growing up on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, I appreciate the importance of preserving natural habitat for our migratory birds. Visitors from across the world visit western Wisconsin every year to witness the impressive migration and contribute to the local economy. Given the threat of habitat loss, pollution, and invasive species, we must do everything we can to protect migratory birds for the next generation of Americans,” said Rep. Kind.
The Migratory Birds of the Americas Conservation Act has not been re-authorized since 2010. This legislation would provide much needed grants to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean for the conservation of these birds through a competitive matching grants program to leverage funding from a range of non-governmental sources. Up to one-quarter of the annual grants can be used for projects in the United States.