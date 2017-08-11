Rep. Kind Unveils Plan to Improve Health Care for Wisconsin

LA CROSSE - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently unveiled a plan to improve health care for Wisconsin. The announcement comes on the heels of Congressional Republicans’ failure to repeal Obamacare and the pressing need to work together to stabilize and fix the health care system.
“Over the last six months, Wisconsinites have faced far too much uncertainty when it comes to their health care. It is time to work together and recognize what works in health care, fix what doesn’t, and lower health care costs for all Americans. My plan lays out common sense proposals that would improve health care for Wisconsin,” said Rep. Kind.
Rep. Kind’s plan to improve health care for Wisconsin consists of four main principals:
· Stabilize the insurance markets
· Reduce costs for individuals and small businesses
· Address rising drug prices
· Continue delivery system and payment reform
