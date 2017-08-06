Red Cross responds to disasters around state

Overall, 90% of the Red Cross workforce is volunteer including the board of directors. Disaster teams have provided the following services during the flooding:
· Opened and operated 10 shelters
· Supported four Multi-agency Resource Centers
· Distributed 9,360 relief items
· Served more than 4,000 meals and snacks
· Provided more than 250 health and mental health contacts.
In addition, the Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 is open 24 hours a day for anyone who has been affected by the flood and may need additional emotional support.
Governor Scott Walker shared that when he travels the state to disaster areas, he said he is always comforted knowing Red Cross responders are there.
All disaster assistance is free as it is a gift from the American people. All financial donations, large and small, make a tremendous impact as 91 cents of every dollar goes directly into programs and services. A $25 dollar donation provides a household with valuable clean-up supplies after a flood, while $200 covers the cost for a family of four to stay in a shelter, provide three meals, personal hygiene items and resources to begin recovery.
Business leaders joining in the news conference included Jim Ladwig, Director Global Community Affairs from SC Johnson who presented the Red Cross with a $100,000 check for disaster relief. Lisa Nelson from the Walmart Corporation also presented a $50,000 check. Four other Wisconsin companies made gifts of $10,000+ to help with the recent floods– Associated Bank, Logistics Health, Gold’n Plump and We Energies. With these donations, almost half the flooding expenses will be covered. With almost 900 disasters around the state each year, the fundraising needs are great so people can always count on the Red Cross during disasters.
You can help people affected by disasters like the recent floods and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Checks can be sent to the Milwaukee office at 2600 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
To be better prepared for any emergency, the Red Cross recommends downloading the RED CROSS EMERGENCY APP which combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. You can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information about volunteering, donating blood and programs & services please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross and in Wisconsin at @RedCrossWIS.