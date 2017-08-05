Prescott School Board approves resolution for bonding of Malone energy efficiency project

The Prescott School Board unanimously approved a resolution at a special meeting of the board last Thursday to authorize the sale of up to and not exceeding $3.8 million in bonds to pay for a energy efficiency project to upgrade heating, lighting and air systems for both Malone schools.
State law Act 32 allows school districts to bond in lieu of state spending levy caps for such projects for the purpose of energy efficiency to create greater long-term savings to taxpayers in heating, cooling and electricity costs. Only a petition of 20 percent of the voters who voted in the 2014 gubenatorial election within 30 days of public posting of the resolution would force a referendum of the project.
The district wants to upgrade heating, lighting air and cooling systems in both Malone Intermediate School building (old high school built in 1969) and in a wing of Malone Elementary (built in 1988)
A public hearing on the project will be held on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Malone Intermediate School Library before the regular school board meeting.