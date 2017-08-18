Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, August 18, 2017

Prescott School Board approves new name for auditorium

The Prescott School Board unanimously approved a new name for the community auditorium at its monthly meeting held Wednesday evening at Malone Intermediate School.

The new name will be the Prescott Performing Arts Center.

The change was requested by the Prescott Arts Commitment Team (PACT).

Inside the Prescott Performing Arts Center
