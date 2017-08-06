Prescott Police Department announces death of Chief Krutke

In an announcement from the Prescott Police Department from earlier today, Police Chief Gary Krutke passed away at 11:26 a.m. due to cancer.
Chief Krutke served the Prescott Police
Department for 18 years, starting as Patrol Officer and
working his way through the ranks to become Chief of Police on January 13,
2014. He also served many other jurisdictions in Wisconsin and
Minnesota as a law enforcement officer before finally joining the City
of Prescott. Chief Krutke also served in the U.S. Military and deployed to
Iraq where he earned the Purple Heart.
Memorial service plans are pending.