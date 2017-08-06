Prescott Police Commission to hold meeting Monday to decide on appointing acting police chief

The Prescott Police Commission will meet for the first time this year Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the city building at 800 N. Borner St. to decide upon appointing an acting police chief.
Current Police Chief Gary Krutke has been away from his duties since the late spring for health reasons.
The Police Commission will also consider the possible discipline up to and including termination of an employee of the department as well during the meeting. Both topics will be discussed in closed session and action taken when the Commission returns to open session.