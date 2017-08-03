Prescott Pirates receive playoff assignment

The Prescott Pirates will take on the Interwald Woodticks in the first round of the Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) regional playoffs this Saturday at Tannery Creek Park in Rib Lake. First pitch is approximately at 3 p.m.
The winner will face either Merrill or Whitehall in the regional finals scheduled for Sunday, also at 3 p.m. and also in Rib Lake. The winner of that game goes on to the WBA State Tournament in Viroqua next weekend.
Prescott has made the WBA playoffs every season of the club's existence except for the first back in 1995.
Take this link to the WBA website to see the full tournament bracket