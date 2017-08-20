Prescott Pirates ousted again by Osseo in state tournament

Last year the Osseo Merchants knocked off the Prescott Pirates in the quarterfinals of the Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) Tournament by a 4-3 score in 11 innings in Merrill.
This year, the final score, the result and the level were all the same, except this WBA State Tournament quarterfinal game was played Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19 at the Park Bowl in Viroqua.
A bad third inning where the Merchants scored all four of their runs but Prescott behind for much of the contest. However, the Pirates came back to plate three runs in the seventh thanks to RBI hits from Evan Bayer and Zach Dolan.
However, Osseo was able to hold on to their one-run lead in the final two innings. Prescott completes its season with a 20-3 overall record.
|Prescott's Mike Brookshaw gets ready to throw to home plate after tagging out Osseo's Todd Wienkes at second base.
|Prescott's Mike Lytle gets the ball off his bat into the air.