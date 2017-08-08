Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Prescott man dies from fatal weekend accident
Michael Simones, 60, Prescott, was killed in a fatal car accident which took place on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1:04 p.m. in Oak Grove Township.
Simones was pronounced dead Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was airlifted by Life Link Helicopter after being removed from the vehicle, a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, by Prescott Fire Department personnel. Pierce County Sheriff's and River Falls EMS - Prescott Station personnel were also at the accident scene along with officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The rollover crash took place on 640th Ave near 1000th St in Oak Grove Township. Initial reports indicated was traveling westbound on 640th Ave when it lost control, entered the ditch, struck a tree and overturned. The crash is still under investigation.