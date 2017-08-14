Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, August 14, 2017

Prescott City Council to decide on new road and sign ordiance

The Prescott City Council will hold its first August meeting Monday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city building on Borner St., 800 North.

On agenda is the third reading of the revised sign ordinance, which will regulate future sign placements in city right-of-ways, and a proposal to build a new road on the site where the Diversified Manufacturing Company is putting its new factory in Eagle Ridge Business Park.   

The council will also go into closed session to consider a project proposed for the business park and proposed project within a half a mile of TIF District No. 3 along the N. Acres Rd. area.


