Prescott City Council to decide on new road and sign ordiance

The Prescott City Council will hold its first August meeting Monday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city building on Borner St., 800 North.
On agenda is the third reading of the revised sign ordinance, which will regulate future sign placements in city right-of-ways, and a proposal to build a new road on the site where the Diversified Manufacturing Company is putting its new factory in Eagle Ridge Business Park.
The council will also go into closed session to consider a project proposed for the business park and proposed project within a half a mile of TIF District No. 3 along the N. Acres Rd. area.