Pirates advance to sixth straight WBA State Tournament

RIB LAKE - The Prescott Pirates made the Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) for the sixth straight season as they won both their regional tournament games this past weekend at Tannery Creek Park.
Prescott defeated host site team Interwald 5-1 on Saturday and they blanked Whitehall 4-0 on Sunday, both games played in the afternoon.
The Pirates will face the team which ousted them from the state tourney last season in the quarterfinals, Osseo, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Viroqua.
