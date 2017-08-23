Pierce County Board updates comprehensive plan

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance updating the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Pierce County Courthouse.
The ordinance amends Chapter 232 of the Pierce County Code which includes the Comprehensive Plan. It revises the original plan which was adopted back in 2009 and is up for periodic review.
The Plan was recommended for passage by unanimously vote of the county's Land Management Committee, also by a unanimous vote, during its meeting on July 5.