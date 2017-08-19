PHS gridders snap 11-game losing streak with 27-13 win over Rhinelander

Sophomore fullback Joe Schulte rushed for 173 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns, two of them on key drives in the fourth quarter. PHS also had a critical score in the second quarter which put them ahead at halftime 14-13 when quarterback Jonah Anderson threw a 17-yard strike to Carson Stenroos on a broken play.
Prescott outgained the Hodags 294 yards to 75 in rushing in turning around what was a 27-8 loss to Rhinelander last year up north. The Cardinal defense stiffened int he second half to hold Rhinelander scoreless.
Prescott will look to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014 when they travel to Three Lakes next Thursday, Aug. 24 to take on Three Lakes/Phelps. The Bluejays lost their season opener Friday 34-6 to Augusta. Prescott's win also the first for new head coach Kevin Haglund.
|Prescott back Joe Roosen gets the ball from quarterback Jonah Anderson on fullback dive fake to Joe Schulte (44) with Westy Bartch (51) and Dalton Wright (60).