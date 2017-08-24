PHS Football game vs. Three Lakes/Phelps cancelled

The scheduled prep football game between Prescott and Three Lakes/Phelps co-op team for this evening in Three Lakes was cancelled due to a lack of available players on the Three Lakes/Phelps roster.
Prescott High School Activities Director Matt Smith made the announcement yesterday. Attempts to find a team to replace Three Lakes/Pehlps on the schedule were unsuccessful.
Thus, this will be a bye week for the Cardinals and they get ready for their Middle Border Conference opener with Amery next Friday at 7 p.m. at Laney Field.