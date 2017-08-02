New St. Croix River bridge opens today

STILLWATER, Minn. - The new bridge over the St. Croix River connecting Oak Park Heights, Minn.. and St. Joseph's, Wisconsin will have its grand opening today with a public ceremony involving officials from both states today at 10 a.m.
The bridge will reportedly be ready for traffic by Thursday, Aug. 3. The bridge construction began back in 2015 and costs nearly $650 million. It is a joint project of both Minnesota and Wisconsin state transportation departments.
The four-lane bridge is to replace the Stillwater, Minn. Lift Bridge as the main crossing point of this part of the St. Croix River. The current lift bridge will close and be refurbished as a bike and pedestrian bridge across the St. Croix. That project will be completed by 2019.