National Night Out in Prescott this evening

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances
Sponsors include the City of Prescott, First National Bank of River Falls, River City Stitch, Great River Printing, Ptacek’s IGA, Carbone’s Pizza, Kwik Trip, Prescott School District and the Prescott Explorer Post 3627.
Sponsors include the City of Prescott, First National Bank of River Falls, River City Stitch, Great River Printing, Ptacek’s IGA, Carbone’s Pizza, Kwik Trip, Prescott School District and the Prescott Explorer Post 3627.