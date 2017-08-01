Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

National Night Out in Prescott this evening

Join the Prescott Police and Fire Departments, River Falls EMS and your neighbors for family games, music, food, and public safety demos on Aug. 1 for National Night Out at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott from 6-10 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances

Sponsors include the City of Prescott, First National Bank of River Falls, River City Stitch, Great River Printing, Ptacek’s IGA, Carbone’s Pizza, Kwik Trip, Prescott School District and the Prescott Explorer Post 3627.



Posted by at

Blog Archive