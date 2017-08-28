Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, August 28, 2017

Military Retiree Appreciation Day Sept. 8 at Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY, Wis. - A military Retiree Appreciation Day will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Retirees from all branches of the armed forces and their family members/guests are eligible to attend to receive updated information about retiree entitlement programs.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-in starts at 7 a.m. in building 905. The Benefit Fair begins at noon in building 1122, Rumpel Fitness Center. Lunch is available for purchase on the installation.

Pre-registration is required and must be accomplished by Sept. 1. The registration form, available online at http://www.mccoy.army.mil/Services/ACAP_Documents/RAD_registration_2017.pdf, contains detailed information about the event. Direct any questions to 800-452-0923.

The registration form also contains a complete listing of Retiree Appreciation Day events throughout the Midwest.

Photo identification is required for all personnel to access the installation on the day of the even
