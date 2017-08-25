Governor's Newsletter: Readying Wisconsin's workforce for Foxconn

Foxconn, the world’s fourth largest tech company by revenue, chose Wisconsin over every other state in the nation for their $10 billion, 20 million square foot facility because we have the education system and skilled workers needed to meet Foxconn’s workforce needs.
In fact, over the last two biennial budgets, we’ve invested a total of more than $382 million into state programs that support workforce development.
This is transformational, and the effects of Foxconn’s presence in Wisconsin will have a positive ripple effect throughout the state. Our workforce is ready for Wisconn Valley, and we remain vigilant for opportunities to prepare and educate the people of our state about this historic investment.
We know greater access to broadband internet helps improve education, increases quality of life, and helps Wisconsinites compete for jobs. That’s why earlier this month, we announced $1,500,000 in Broadband Expansion Grants.
Broadband continues to become an increasingly important part of our lives, and I know Wisconsin businesses and families are well-served by our continued investments in broadband. And on Friday, we’re going to highlight some of the success stories throughout our state that have truly benefited from our Broadband Expansion Grants.
Reliable internet access is a crucial component of education, telemedicine, e-commerce, agribusiness, and tourism in our state. Our goal is for no corner of Wisconsin to be left behind.