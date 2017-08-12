Gary Krutke Memorial set for Wednesday at Prescott High School

Funeral Services for Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Prescott High School, 1010 Dexter Street in Prescott WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. that morning at the high school.
City of Prescott officials are asking residents and all others from around the regional wishing to pay their respects to park at Joy Lutheran Church and at lots by Malone Intermediate School (both the main lot and the bus garage lot) on St. Croix St. where shuttle buses will take them to Prescott High School every 15 minutes.
After the funeral service there will be a procession through the city first starting down Orrin Rd., then Hwy. 10 through the downtown, then onto Hwy. 35 to Monroe St where it make its way back to Borner St. After the funeral there will be a reception at the Confluence Events Center (old Ptacek's).
Gary’s family requests that memorial contributions be made in lieu of
sending flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Gary Krutke K9
Memorial Fund, where Gary's vision as Chief can still benefit the
Prescott Police Department. Memorials can be made out to the Gary Krutke
K-9 Program Memorial Fund and can be dropped off or mailed to the First
National Bank in Prescott or River Falls. First National Bank, 1151
North Canton St.,Prescott, WI 54021.
For more information take this link to the page on the city's website on Chief Krutke's memorial service.