Funk named interim chief of Prescott PD

Sergeant Rob Funk was chosen as interim Chief of the Prescott Police Department by the Prescott Police Commission during a meeting Monday evening at the city building.
The Prescott Police Commission had originally scheduled the meeting late last week, its first since last year, to name an acting police chief in wake of Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke's absence on medical leave as he was recovering from cancer treatment during the spring. Chief Krutke died on Saturday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Sgt. Funk had been designated officer in charge in the wake of Chief Krutke's absence. He is a 25- year law enforcement officer, 14 of which were within the Prescott Police Department.