Dozens of Bargains and Ways to Save at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins just two weeks from today. This year’s 12 days of fun feature a variety of discounts, special deal days and money-saving tools.
Before-the-Fair Savings
Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $11 (a $3 discount off regular
adult admission price and a $1 discount off the regular seniors and kids
admission prices) and are valid any day of the fair for any age. Also
prior to the fair, Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game tickets are
$15 for a sheet of 25 (a $10 savings).
Discounted State Fair
admission tickets, discount Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game
tickets, and Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are available through Aug. 23 at
the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office off Como Avenue (Loop Gate #9),
Minneapolis Visitor Information, participating Cub stores and numerous
locations in greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wis. (while supplies last).
Discount tickets may also be purchased online at mnstatefair.org. A complete list of sales outlets is available at mnstatefair.org/tickets_discounts/admission.html or by calling (651) 288-4427.
During
the fair, regular admission is $14 for adults (13-64); $12 for seniors
(65+); and $12 for kids (5-12). Children (under 5) are always admitted
free. Mighty Midway and Kidway tickets purchased at the fair are $1 per
ticket, $25 per sheet of 30 tickets or $40 per sheet of 54 tickets.
Throughout the fair, Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are $5 and available at
State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster
Carts.
Special Deal Days
The State Fair
kicks off with savings on Thrifty Thursday, Aug. 24. Discounted
admission is $12 for adults (13-64) and $9 for kids (5-12) when
purchased at the gate.
Monday, Aug. 28 is Seniors & Kids Day.
Seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) are admitted for $9 when tickets are
purchased at the gate.
Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Aug.
29, when active military and their families, as well as retired and
veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $9 when they
purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military
service.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 is Read & Ride Day. Guests
presenting valid public library cards when purchasing admission at the
gate are admitted for the following discounted prices: Adults (13-64)
$12; seniors (65+) $9; and kids (5-12) $9. (One discount per card)
Seniors Day is Thursday, Aug. 31. Seniors (65+) are admitted at the gate for $9.
Labor Day, Sept. 4, is Kids & Last Chance Day when kids (5-12) are admitted at the gate for $9.
In
addition, many vendors feature special day deals for all State Fair
guests on Thrifty Thursday, Aug. 24; Seniors & Kids Day, Aug. 28;
Military Appreciation Day, Aug. 29; Seniors Day, Aug. 31; and Kids &
Last Chance Day, Sept. 4. Participating vendors will display a special
day deal sign and are listed in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways
Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) available at all information booths
(sponsored by CenturyLink) and at mnstatefair.org. Select vendors also feature closeout prices on Kids & Last Chance Day, Sept. 4.
More Fun for Less at Mighty Midway & Kidway
Specials are offered every weekday on rides and games at Mighty Midway
and Kidway (sponsored by DISH). All-day specials run Thursday, Aug. 24;
Monday, Aug. 28; Wednesday, Aug. 30; and Monday, Sept. 4. Early Bird
specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25; Tuesday, Aug. 29;
Thursday, Aug. 31; and Friday, Sept. 1.
Blue Ribbon Bargain Book
The 2017 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book offers 150 coupons with huge savings
on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Coupons
are valid all 12 days of the fair, and a preview of the bargains is
available at mnstatefair.org/tickets_discounts/blue_ribbon_bb.html.
Bargain Books are $5 and available at the State Fair ticket office,
Minneapolis Visitor Information and participating Cub stores and at many
locations in great Minnesota and Hudson, Wis. before the fair (while
supplies last), and during the fair at State FairWear Gift Shops and
Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts on the fairgrounds. Books
purchased during the fair support the Minnesota State Fair Foundation’s
mission to preserve and improve fair buildings, grounds and educational
programs.
Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide
Available to view and print now at mnstatefair.org
or for pick up at any information booth, the Deals, Drawings &
Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) details special day
deals, items available for $1 or less, freebies and places to sign up
and win prizes.
Free Entertainment and Attractions
This year’s State Fair features many free attractions and exhibits. For more information about values, special discount days, bargains and more at the Minnesota State Fair, visit mnstatefair.org. The 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together runs Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.