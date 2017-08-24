Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Congressman. Kind Urges VA Secretary Shulkin to Ensure Wisconsin Veterans Continue to Have Access to Housing

LA CROSSE – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently wrote a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin to work directly with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) to make sure that veterans continue to have housing in western and central Wisconsin.

“We must ensure that veterans have reliable access to quality housing services throughout Wisconsin and the rest of the country,” said Rep. Kind. “After all the sacrifices our veterans have made to protect our country it is our responsibility to make sure that we are keeping our promises to them.”

This comes after prior uncertainty surrounding federal funding in 2018 and beyond for Homeless Providers’ Grant and Per Diem Programs across Wisconsin. The status of funding has caused significant concern amongst veterans about the availability of housing services in the future.

Rep. Kind requested that Secretary Shulkin work directly with WDVA, Wisconsin facilities, and veterans organizations that provide housing services through the Grant and Per Diem Program to clearly explain the updated requirements and acceptance criteria, and provide guidance to the organizations in order to make the necessary changes to improve the services they provide.

While the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls was awarded funding for 2018, the VA announced in July that programs at King and Union Grove would not receive funding past September 30. The VA announced in early August that all programs in Wisconsin that applied for grants would receive a one-year extension.



