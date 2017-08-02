Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Congressman Kind secures funding for Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently helped secure funding to implement pain management reforms included in the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act. The funding, included as part of the 2018 budget, will assist in increasing programs to help medical professionals and patients understand the risks associated with pain medication and examine alternative treatments.

“By securing funding for the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act, we have made a significant step forward in addressing the opioid epidemic and giving veterans and their families the tools they need and the accountability they deserve. I will continue to work with my colleagues to make sure this funding is signed into law and that our veterans receive the care they have earned and deserve,” said Rep. Kind.

The funding included in the 2018 budget will help implement the following provisions from the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act:
  • Implementation of the Opioid Safety Initiative to ensure responsible prescribing practices within the VA
  • Strengthening of Joint Working Group on Pain Management of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense
  • Expansion of complementary and integrative health services for veterans
  • Continued funding for the independent Office of Patient Advocacy

Over the last two years, Rep. Kind has worked hard to make sure that the issues seen at the Tomah VA never happen again. A key part of that was passing the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act. The bill was named in honor of Jason Simcakoski, a Wisconsin veteran who tragically lost his life last year. Last year, the bill passed the House and Senate with strong bipartisan support and was signed into law by President Obama.

