Congressman Kind secures funding for Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act

“By securing funding for the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act, we have made a significant step forward in addressing the opioid epidemic and giving veterans and their families the tools they need and the accountability they deserve. I will continue to work with my colleagues to make sure this funding is signed into law and that our veterans receive the care they have earned and deserve,” said Rep. Kind.
The funding included in the 2018 budget will help implement the following provisions from the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act:
- Implementation of the Opioid Safety Initiative to ensure responsible prescribing practices within the VA
- Strengthening of Joint Working Group on Pain Management of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense
- Expansion of complementary and integrative health services for veterans
- Continued funding for the independent Office of Patient Advocacy