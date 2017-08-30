Congressman Kind calls on President Trump to issue a federal disaster declaration for Wisconsin after July flooding

Of the eleven impacted counties, nine counties are in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional district: Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.
On July 20th, 2017, Rep. Kind sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting they work with the State of Wisconsin to expedite the damage evaluation process. This came after severe weather caused significant damage to homes, farms, infrastructure and businesses in western and central Wisconsin. At the urging of Rep. Kind, FEMA completed damage assessments in the eleven impacted counties last week.
“Wisconsin communities impacted by the recent flooding can’t afford to waste any more time waiting to rebuild,” said Rep. Kind. “I am calling on the President to quickly issue a disaster declaration for the State of Wisconsin, so FEMA can immediately begin working with the state of Wisconsin and local communities to expedite the recovery process.
Residents who have questions or are looking for help are encouraged to call Rep. Kind’s office at 1-888-442-8040.