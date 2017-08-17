Community gathers to say good-bye to Chief Krutke in memorial service

Sanjeev Dhawan, Prescott City inspector and a good friend of Chief Krutke, presided over the service, which included songs such as "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Are" and Scripture readings as St. Paul's Letter to the Romans (Chapter 13, Verse 4) and the Gospel of Matthew (Chapter 5, Verse 9). There were also remembrances from friends and family such interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk, Police Sgt. Jesse Neely, Gary's daughter Brittany and Gary's best friend Steve Johnson.
After the recessional, a final call was given for Chief Krutke by Pierce County Dispatch and then coffin was placed in the funeral hearse before a procession through town of police vehicles from many departments in the area plus fire trucks from Prescott Fire Department, ambulances from River Falls EMS and U.S. Army humvees.
Krutke's casket will be flown to Jacksonville, Fla. for a funeral service at a military cemetery early next week. Besides law enforcement, Krutke also served and was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.
|Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke's casket goes in between an honor guard outside Prescott High School