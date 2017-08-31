Annual meeting approves levy for Prescott School District budget

The annual meeting of the Prescott School District approved a tax levy of $9,482,99 for the 2017-18 school year. The meeting took place Wednesday evening at the Malone Intermediate School Library.
The mill rate for the budget is 12.63 mils per $1,000. This compared to a mill rate of 12.25 last year. Last year's levy was $8,875,064. A reduction of state aid is one of the reasons for the increase of the mill rate.
The meeting also approved school board members' salaries and reimbursement of their expenses. A motion was also passed to allow the school board to set the date and time of the next annual meeting before Sept. 15, which means next year's annual meeting could take place after the school year starts.