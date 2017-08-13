13th Annual Quilt Expo to Be Held in Madison Sept. 7-9

MADISON - With hundreds of quilts on display, Quilt Expo is the ultimate adventure for quilt enthusiasts of all skill levels. The 13th annual event takes place Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7-9, in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
The three-day event, presented by Wisconsin Public Television with Nancy Zieman, invites all quilt lovers to learn, laugh and draw inspiration from each other. Dozens of educational lectures and sit & sew workshops, led by expert quilters, present the latest in creations and techniques.
Quilt Expo’s main attraction is the 10-category quilt contest exhibit, showcasing the incredible talents of quilters from across the country. Featured quilts range from traditional sizes and shapes to work by young quilters and innovative pictorial quilts. Attendees will find inspiration around every corner, with diverse ideas, designs, color combinations and fabric choices on display. In addition, this year’s brand-new Winter Games Quilt Challenge spotlights quilts that represent the themes, sports, colors and season of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Hundreds of vendors at the extensive vendor mall offer the latest machines, kits, fabrics, threads, notions and more. Additional highlights include a raffle for fantastic quilt-related prizes, as well as a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create bed-size quilts for those in need.
Special events with notable quilters continue the fun into the evening, offering a relaxing opportunity to learn from a lifetime of experience.
Visit quiltexpo.com for full details and to learn more about lectures, workshops, and evening events. Preregistration is recommended and is available through Sept. 4.Quilt Expo is presented by Wisconsin Public Television with Nancy Zieman. Special thanks to our premier event sponsors: Nancy’s Notions, Baby Lock, Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting, Husqvarna Viking and Pfaff.
|QuiltExpo goers enjoying the many displays of quilts on hand at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison