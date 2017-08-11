134th Pierce County Fair opens Thursday, runs through Sunday

Rain on Wednesday during set-up day and early Thursday morning prevented the Gopher State Garden Tractor Pull from taking place last night in the grandstand due to wet conditions but the weekend forecast is for dry and sunny weather with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s - almost perfect weather condition for the fair. As of this morning the truck and tractor pull for this evening is still on.
The Ellsworth Funsters announced that the 50th Demoltion Derby scheduled for Saturday evening at the grandstand is not sold out and tickets will be sold Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.
Two more honorees were added to the Kenny Hines Memorial Wall at the Pierce County Fairgrounds on Thursday. Don Berning was a long time horse superintendent for the Pierce County Fair and Marlin Torseth was a former grounds keeper.
Roger Klegin of Prescott was named 2017 Most Admired Senior Citizen in Pierce County. He was honored during a ceremony this morning.
Talent show winners from Prescott who performed last evening were as follows:
Junior Division - 2nd - MaKenna Williamson
1st - Braelyn Fleming and Chloe Heldman
Senior Division - 2nd - Emily Magee
1st - Delaney Radke, Chloe Rohl and Brandon Rundquist
All of them will compete in the Talent Show finals on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the picnic shelter.
For more information on the fair, go to its web page at http://www.co.pierce.wi.us/Fair/Fair_Main.php
|Fairgoers look at 4-H Cultural Arts exhibits in the Seyforth Building during the 134th Pierce County Fair in Ellsworth