Volunteers needed for Great River Road Theater Production of Annie

1.) The GRRTHC needs four adults to work as ushers/monitors at the theatre doors for each performance. Duties are to take tickets and to monitor theater goers so no one takes food or drink into the new theater. Hours are 6 p.m. till after intermission for evening performances and 12 noon till after intermission for Sunday performances.
2.) The concessions this year will be bottled water, juice boxes, cookies and brownies. 4 people needed for each performance. One or two should be adults and the other 2 may be responsible teenagers. Adult duties are to take money & watch supplies. Teens can hand out the refreshments. Gloves will be provided.
All volunteers see the play free! Check in is at the ticket table.
If you can help, please contact Marie Anne Deiss at 715-425-0039. Please leave a message with the dates you are available, your name and phone number.
Thank you!
