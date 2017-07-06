Two accidents take place in Pierce County over 4th of July weekend

On Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 7:07 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of CTH. C and 170th Ave, in the Township of Trenton for a motorcycle vs. auto accident with injury.
Initial investigation determined that Christopher J. Majors, 28 from Bay City was operating a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle East on 170th Ave, failed to stop for the stop sign on at 170th Ave / CTH. C and collided with a Southbound, 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Sandra L. Swenson, 54 from Ellsworth.
Majors was ejected from his motorcycle sustaining injuries needing medical attention. He was transported from the scene by Red Wing EMS to the Red Wing Airport for a patient intercept with a medical helicopter. North Memorial Air Care completed the transport to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for further treatment. Swenson was uninjured.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Red Wing Emergency Medical Services, Ellsworth Fire Department and North Memorial Air Care. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, July 3, 2017 at 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 35 and CYH. VV for a two vehicle car crash with possible injury.
Initial investigation determined that Carol L. Chase, 80 from Hager City, was operating a 2003 Toyota Corolla northbound on CTH.VV when she entered the intersection at STH 35 into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado which was northbound on STH 35 being operated by Tanner M. Huppert, 18 from Beldenville.
Chase was transported from the scene by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Health Systems in Red Wing with undetermined injuries. Huppert was evaluated at the scene and released.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Red Wing Emergency Medical Services. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.