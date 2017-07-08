The 44th annual Stockholm Art Festival takes place next Saturday, July 15

STOCKHOLM - The 44th annual Stockholm Art Fair will be held this year on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10am to 5pm in Stockholm Village Park on beautiful Lake Pepin in Stockholm, Wisconsin.
Original art and fine crafts will be exhibited come rain or shine—this art fair which has been a ‘happening’ in Stockholm for 44 years now is an event which people from a wide area look forward to year after year. The ambiance of the small town of Stockholm (full-time population: 66), the high quality of artwork, good food and excellent music make it a perfect summer destination!
The Stockholm Art Fair has come a long way since its inception in 1974. Back then, a group of artists who had recently moved to the area held the art fair as a way to “let the people know who we were and what we did.” The thinking was that if no one showed up, it would still be a fine day in the park and a picnic.
But people did come to the fair along the Mississippi River. Chickens were bartered, kittens were given away, and enough art was sold to set in motion an evolving annual event. This year marks the 44th annual Stockholm Art Fair, now a fine art show which is a very big event for the tiny town of Stockholm.
The Stockholm Art Fair is one day only (always the third Saturday in July). On July 15 this year 106 artists will fill Village Park just off the Great River Road (Highway 35 in Wisconsin) on scenic Lake Pepin. Artists will come from five states to show and sell their paintings, jewelry, clay, glass, sculpture, fiber—wearable & decorative -- leather, photography, and more. The music stage features five regional groups this year, including a reunion of the award-winning 80’s folk band Artesian Dreams. The afternoon performance of the Hot Flashes is also very popular among fair-goers and inspires some dancing in the park!
Each year a different area artist creates the poster. This year the teapot on the poster is created by Diane Millner, a talented Pepin potter whose work has been collected widely by many over the years. Diane is also among the artists selling in the park.
The food is unique and primarily local as well – You will find grilled portabella mushroom sandwiches, Thai chicken & vegie wraps, wood-fired pizza, organically raised chicken and beef pita sandwiches, and great locally roasted and brewed coffees.
The Stockholm Art Fair is truly a sort of “happening” – a community celebration, anticipated and attended by thousands of people every year. You are always sure to find diverse and outstanding fine art, music and also ambiance – a perfect way to spend a summer day in a small town on the Mississippi River.
Some parking is available in the park, but abundant parking is just a short free shuttle ride away. Come early and stay late and bring the whole family – you will not want to miss this summer art fair!