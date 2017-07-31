Special meeting of school board to take place Thursday, Aug. 3

A special meeting of the Prescott School Board will take place Aug. 3 at the Malone Intermediate School Library beginning at 7 p.m.
The meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. and will consider new hires for the 2017-18 school year but also considering a resolution to go forward with energy efficiency project at Malone Intermediate School which will exceed state-imposed levy caps on the budget.
This is allowed for building projects which increase energy efficiency and thus reduce long-term energy costs.