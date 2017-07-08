Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Senator Tammy Baldwin Helps Introduce Legislation to Stabilize Health Care Marketplace

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, joined Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and 19 of their colleagues in introducing the Marketplace Certainty Act to help stabilize the health care marketplace by permanently appropriating the cost-sharing reductions included in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and making cost-sharing reduction payments available to more Americans.

“The Trump Administration continues to play politics by threatening to withhold these critical cost-sharing payments that help lower costs for more than 125,000 Wisconsinites. Health care providers need certainty and all they have gotten this year from the Administration and Congressional Republicans are threats and plans to disrupt our health care system when we should be working to stabilize the insurance market,” said Senator Baldwin. “The Marketplace Certainty Act would move us forward by strengthening the health care market and lowering health costs more for Wisconsinites.”

Senator Baldwin has been a leading advocate for continuing cost-sharing reduction payments:
