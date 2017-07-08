Senator Tammy Baldwin Helps Introduce Legislation to Stabilize Health Care Marketplace

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, joined Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and 19 of their colleagues in introducing the Marketplace Certainty Act to help stabilize the health care marketplace by permanently appropriating the cost-sharing reductions included in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and making cost-sharing reduction payments available to more Americans.
Senator Baldwin has been a leading advocate for continuing cost-sharing reduction payments:
- In May, Senator Baldwin sent a letter to President Trump calling on him to make his position on cost-sharing reduction payments clear.
- In April, Senator Baldwin led members of the Senate HELP Committee in sending a letter to President Trump, Secretary Price and Speaker Paul Ryan calling on them to halt all efforts to undermine the benefits in the ACA and protect the cost-sharing payments.
- In January, Senator Baldwin sent a letter to President Trump calling on him to protect the cost-sharing subsidies that help lower out-of-pocket health care costs for working families.
