Sen. Baldwin introduces widlife, outdoors and conversation legislation in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming and a bipartisan group of 4 Senators to introduce The Hunting Heritage and Environmental Legacy Preservation (HELP) for Wildlife Act (S. 1514). The bipartisan legislation will reauthorize important conservation programs and help protect Wisconsin’s outdoors traditions.
“Wisconsin has long been a national leader for conservation and we have a proud tradition of hunting, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors,” said Senator Baldwin. “Our bipartisan legislation will help protect these traditions for future generations and safeguard the natural resources we enjoy in Wisconsin.”
The HELP for Wildlife Act will advance several important wildlife conservation programs that protect and improve wildlife habitat in Wisconsin and aross the country. This will help create new opportunities for Wisconsin’s hunters, fishermen and birders. The conservation efforts strengthened by the bipartisan legislation help support local and regional priorities for wildlife habitat, conserve wetlands and support public-private partnerships to improve freshwater fisheries. The legislation will also protect Wisconsin’s hunting traditions by providing regulatory clarity for sportsmen and developing public target ranges to promote safety and hunting education.
Text of the legislation is available here.