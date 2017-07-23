Sen. Baldwin calles on President Trump to push for action on her buy American legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin recently sent a letter to President Trump calling on him to press for action on her Buy America legislation during the White House’s “Made in America Week.”
“Given your support of my Made in America Water Infrastructure Act, I urge you to call on Senate Republican leaders to take up my Buy America legislation during ‘Made in America’ week,” Senator Baldwin wrote to President Trump. “Together, we can support American manufacturing and ensure that critical drinking water projects help create American jobs and use high quality American iron and steel.”
While visiting Wisconsin in April, President Trump was asked by local media if he supported Senator Baldwin’s Made in America Water Infrastructure Act. President Trump said “I do,” and also said “I agree with her 100% percent.” However, the President has yet to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to act on Baldwin’s Buy America legislation.
Senator Baldwin has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee Chairman John Barrasso to act on the Made in America Water Infrastructure Act. The Senate leaders have yet to respond or take up the legislation.
Last September, the legislation’s provisions were included in the Water Resources and Development Act that passed the Senate with broad bipartisan support (95-3). However, in December, Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican House Leadership stripped it from the final water infrastructure bill. Senate Majority Leader McConnell also blocked a simple request to consider an amendment to add the reforms back into the bill.
The Made in America Water Infrastructure Act requires that 100 percent American-made iron and steel is used in water infrastructure projects funded by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The DWSRF is a federal-state partnership that acts as an infrastructure bank to help ensure safe drinking water in all 50 states and territories. Between 1997 and 2015, the DWSRF program provided more than $27.9 billion in low interest loans to more than 12,000 projects. This reform would require all of these projects to use American-made iron and steel. Eligible projects include improving drinking water treatment; fixing or replacing old pipes; improving the source of the water supply; replacing or constructing finished water storage tanks; or any other infrastructure projects needed to protect public health.
