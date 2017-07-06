Representatives for Congressman Kind to hold office hours locally

LA CROSSE – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced that representatives from his district offices will be available at open office hours in all 18 counties in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during July.
“It is important to me, and to my office, that we are always available and working to help the residents of central and western Wisconsin,” said Rep. Kind. “I hope people will take advantage of these opportunities to share their thoughts and seek help on problems they might be having with a federal agency.”
Rep. Kind’s office can assist people having issues dealing with the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other Federal agencies.
District Office representatives will be available during the dates, times and locations listed below:
Monday, July 10th 2017Pierce County
River Falls
Monday July 10 – 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
River Falls City Hall – Council Chambers
222 North Lewis StreetRiver Falls, WI 54022