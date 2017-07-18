Public meeting on U.S. Highway 10 in Pierce County

PLUM CITY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the bridge replacement of the Plum Creek bridge on U.S. Highway 10 near Plum City, Pierce County.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00
p.m., at the Village of Plum City Municipal Building, 501 Main Street,
Plum City, WI. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the
public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on
the proposed improvements.
This project involves the following:
* Replace the existing US 10 bridge structure over Plum Cree.
* Construct a temporary bypass or detour route for motorists
* Reconstruct bridge approaches
Adjacent property owners and those interested in the project are
encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and
require an interpreter may request one by contacting Diana Maas prior to
the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial
711).